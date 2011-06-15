JVC Unveils GY-HM710U ProHD Camcorder

JVC has unveiled the new GY-HM710U ProHD camcorder, designed for event coverage, documentaries, ENG news, and educational applications.
- The GY-HM710U ProHD camcorder.
- The compact, shoulder-mount camcorder has a similar body style and many of the same features of the GY-HM750U that was introduced earlier this year, but does not include the option to attach external modules for additional functionality.
- The GY-HM710U records 1920x1080 HD footage in 1080p and 1080i in ready-to-edit file formats for Apple Final Cut Pro or Adobe Premiere (.MOV), as well as other major NLE systems (.MP4), to non-proprietary SDHC cards. For legacy applications, the camcorder can also record SD footage (480i) as standard DV files (.AVI or .MOV).
- “Not everyone needs the modular functionality of some of our more advanced ProHD models,” said Craig Yanagi, national marketing and brand manager. “The new GY-HM710U strikes the perfect balance between features and affordability without sacrificing image quality or the industry’s fastest and most efficient workflow.”
- The GY-HM710U features a standard bayonet lens mount and ships with a Canon 14:1 lens. Other features include a high resolution (1.22 million pixel) LCOS viewfinder and 4.3-inch flip-out LCD monitor, JVC’s patented Focus Assist, and two XLR audio inputs with phantom power and manual audio level controls with audio meter.