Premise-Based Software Solution for Robust Results

Destination Shuttle Services Uses Omnivex Moxie to Extend Hospitality Experience

Destination Shuttle Services (DSS) is a first of its kind private “green” transit system in Los Angeles. This system consolidates the airport shuttle services of 13 individual hotel properties in the LA X area. The consolidated services have reduced 55 percent of hotel shuttle trips through LA X, eliminating over 100,000 hours of idling buses and more than 6.6 million pounds of carbon dioxide each year.

Destination Shuttle Services wanted a way to effectively communicate with their passengers, welcoming them to town when they arrived and thanking them for their visit when they departed. By incorporating digital signage in the 13 partner hotel’s lobbies in addition to on the buses, DSS would have a way to communicate important information to passengers as they waited for the bus while also enabling the waiting passengers to know where the bus is on its route. The system includes 32-inch LCD screens positioned inside the buses. The deployment also incorporates the LED signage that already existed on the outside of the buses, as well as the audio announcements. In addition, there are touchscreens located in the lobbies of Destination Shuttle Service’s partner hotels in the LAX area. In total, the network will be comprised of 32 buses and 13 hotels.

Omnivex GPSLink is a system that allows customers to set up routes and zones on a map, identify points of interest, and then tag their content with metadata. The digital signage manages itself — no matter where the buses are traveling. Each bus has a Windowsbased PC running Windows 7 and Omnivex software, as well as a GPS bud. Using Omnivex Moxie software and Microsoft Windows 7 location-based services, GPS coordinates are sent via cellular network to the Omnivex server in real time, indicating the current location of the bus.

The screen divides into three parts: one-third hotel information, one-third airport information, and one-third advertising. The whole mix of content provides passengers with exactly what they need to know to get around in the area.