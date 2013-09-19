AV Industry Expert Bob Stern Joins Hall Research

Bob Stern has joined Hall Research as its western business development manager.



Bob has been serving the professional AV marketplace for over 20 years, including over 8 years as Central Regional Manager for Kramer Electronics and 3 years in the same position with TV One. He brings a wealth of experience in signal management products, as well as established relationships at the dealer and consultant level.

Stern's territory will include Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Kansas, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah, Wyoming and New Mexico. He will be calling on manufacturers’ reps and dealers in those states.