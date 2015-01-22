Portalis Workstation Integrator with Matrox

Matrox Graphics and Portalis announced that Matrox Avio F120 fiber-optic KVM extenders have been validated for use with the Portalis pro-xi workstation integrator to provide high-performance monitoring, switching, extension and interaction for control room environments.

Matrox Avio KVM extenders and Portalis pro-xi workstation integrator combine for switching and monitoring.A pro-xi workstation integrator includes KVM switch and multiviewer capabilities enabling an operator to monitor and instantly access multiple computer systems from a dual-display console with a single keyboard and mouse. Avio extends the dual-video output, keyboard and mouse of pro-xi up to 10 km (6.2 mi) with zero compression and zero latency so the pro-xi system can be placed at a distance from its operator, allowing for optimal accessibility, security and performance. Avio can also be used to connect remote workstations to the pro-xi unit. Cascading multiple pro-xi units combined with Avio extenders enables an operator to preview and control up to 32 dual-head systems from a remote location.

"Avio KVM extenders are a good match for the pro-xi workstation integrator," commented Dave Tubbs, director of software development at Portalis. "By utilizing a fiber link between the transmitter and receiver, Avio can support secure, uncompressed, clear video from remote computer systems, even when they are located miles away from the pro-xi system. In addition, Avio's ability to access the computer system from either endpoint gives us flexibility in building solutions for our customers who want to simultaneously control their facility with multiple operators from both local and remote locations."

“The user-friendly interface, and ability to capture uncompressed video signals, makes the pro-xi appliance an ideal realtime switching solution for our Avio customers in multi-system operator environments,” said Caroline Injoyan, business development manager at Matrox Graphics Inc. “Operators can preview and take control over multiple remote systems using a single keyboard and mouse without compromising performance.”