Pointmaker Adds Touch Functionality Between SMART Displays, Cisco Telepresence Systems

The PVI-500 videoconference presentation system from Pointmaker

In order to unlock the full power of a SMART interactive display and Cisco TelePresence System in a meeting room or videoconference, Pointmaker recently launched the PVI-500 videoconference presentation system. The PVI-500 enables users to retain full touch functionality, sizing gestures, and annotations on the display after switching videoconference layouts, whether windows are small or large, or in new locations. Otherwise, presenters only experience accurate touch functionality when the presentation is displayed fullscreen.

“The PVI-500 enables your Cisco TelePresense and SMART investments to become more collaborative,” said Pointmaker executive vice president, Jennifer Marshall. “With the increase in huddle rooms, this is a particularly important solution that we’re pleased to provide.”

The Pointmaker PVI-500 video also output also displays status messages to facilitate troubleshooting. For more information, visit www.Pointmaker.com.