X2O Media Appoints Patrick Collins to Board of Directors

X2O Media has appointed Patrick Collins, former chief executive officer of LexisNexis Canada, to its board of directors.
- Collins has extensive business experience across several media organizations and the telecommunications, transportation, and manufacturing sectors. Most recently he served as CEO of LexisNexis Canada, the Canadian business unit of a global provider of online information solutions designed for professionals in the legal, risk management, corporate, government, law enforcement, accounting and academic markets. Previously, he held the position of president for CityMedia Group and executive vice president, Newspapers, for Torstar Corporation. At the Southam Newspaper Group, Mr. Collins was the publisher of The Hamilton Spectator and VP Finance. He began his career with General Electric Canada.
- "Patrick is an experienced and respected business leader, and as a director he brings valuable management and operational skills to our board," said X2O Media president and CEO David Wilkins.
- Collins holds a B.Com. from the University of Windsor and a B.A. in political science from the University of Western Ontario. He is also a recent graduate of the Directors Education Program at The University of Toronto.