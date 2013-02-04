Hosa Ships USB-200FB Cables with Pivoting A Connector

Hosa Technology is now shipping the USB-200FB Series High Speed USB Cables with Pivoting A Connector.



Ideal for DJ’s, musicians, and audio professionals who find themselves having to make connections to an elevated laptop computer and related equipment in cramped quarters, the USB-200FB USB cables offer a unique pivoting connector designed to conserve valuable space in tight surroundings.

Available in 3-, 6-, and 10-foot lengths (USB-203FB, USB-206FB, and USB-210FB), the new USB-200FB USB cables feature a pivoting Type A connector—the end that typically connects to a computer—that can be set to either straight or right angle positions. This enables one to use the cable in its straight orientation when space permits and in a right angle position in cramped quarters. In its right angle position, the computer would typically be placed on an elevated laptop stand (so the cable can hang off the side) or at the edge of the work surface. For DJ’s, whose production rig commonly consists of a laptop computer, mixer, turntables, and a digital controller, the new USB-200FB USB cables can be a valuable means of making connections in an environment where space is frequently limited.

To ensure interoperability with a wide range of USB peripherals, the new Hosa USB-200FB USB cables are fully compliant with the USB 2.0 serial bus interface standard and are backward compatible with the USB 1.1 standard. These cables support burst data transfer rates up to 480 Mbps.

“The new Hosa USB-200FB USB cables provide DJ’s, musicians, and others with a valuable means of making equipment connections in the cramped spaces they frequently find themselves working in," said Jose Gonzalez, Hosa Technology’s product manager. "At Hosa, we've been providing the cables musicians and audio pros require for over two decades, and these new USB products address a common challenge we’ve all encountered at one time or another. All three cable lengths feature our unique connector pivot design, exhibit superior workmanship throughout, and carry pricing that is comparable to most common USB cables lacking these features. I’m certain these new USB cables will be well received by our industry.”