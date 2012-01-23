Barix to Support Live Streams from Piano Festival

Barix AG announced that it will bring the 2012 International Piano Festival to a global audience this year through the power of streaming media.

The International Piano Festival is a series of weekly piano concerts taking place from March 3 through April 7, 2012 at the historic 400-seat Teatro Miela in Trieste, Italy. The Association 'Il Concerto, founded in 2007 to spread knowledge and love for music, hosts the annual event. Featured performers this year include internationally-known musicians Anna Fedorova, Natalia Morozova, Marcos Madrigal, Roberto Prosseda, Trio Maurice and the duo Chiara Soave-Cecilia Baccolo.

Barix will provide a complete Audio over IP solution to support the live audio streams originating from the theater. Listeners can access the streams at home or on the go at ilconcerto.eu using desktop computers, smart phones, tablets and other web-accessible devices with audio reception.

“Barix makes broadcasting applications dramatically simple," said Riccardo Radivo, artistic director of the International Piano Festival. “In addition to supporting live streams in the theater, the Barix Audio over IP solution will enable listeners everywhere to hear the concerts on desktop computers, smart phones and other audio devices, expanding the vistas of the Association's knowledge and love of music.”

The International Piano Festival audio feeds will originate from a front of house mixer in the theater. A Barix Exstreamer 1000 professional Audio over IP device will receive a balanced stereo signal from a mixer output, and encode the audio for distribution over a high-speed broadband connection. (A second stereo output from each mixer will connect to a digital recorder for live recording.)