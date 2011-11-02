BICSI Announces Upcoming Courses

PM125: Telecommunications Project Management Program, December 5-9

BICSI CECs: 35—RCDD | 35—RITP | 35—ESS | 35—NTS | 35—WD | 24—OSP | 15—ITS Installer 2 | 15—ITS Installer 2, Copper | 15—ITS Installer 2, Fiber | 18—ITS Technician | 35—Certified Trainer

This intensive 5-day course covers the entire cycle of a project, from bid to completion. The class will provide you with a basic understanding of project management concepts and tools and will focus on construction projects as they relate to ITS design and installation projects.

WD110: Designing Wireless Networks, December 5-9

ESS110 is a 5-day course that provides you with the knowledge you need to design electronic safety and security (ESS) systems as well as concepts, systems and processes related to integrating ESS systems.