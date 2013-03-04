Platinum Tools Ships EZ-DataLock Strain Relief

Platinum Tools is now shipping its EZ-DataLock Strain Relief, designed to secure network cables from tampering.



“Safe and secure networks, large or small, in today’s world is top priority,” explained Lee Sachs, Platinum Tools, Inc. president and general manager. “Our new EZ-DataLock Strain Relief has been designed to protect and secure a data network 24/7 by locking cables in place that are not to be disconnected. When locked, the cable will remain so until the ‘Key-Holder’ unlocks it. It also doubles as a snag-proof strain relief.”

Added Sachs, “The Platinum Tools EZ-DataLock Strain Relief’s patented design prevents cable disconnects, malicious disconnects, unauthorized access, downtime, and tampering in numerous applications, such as in data, commercial and professional, military, medical centers, monitoring devices, financial, transit, government, and manufacturing centers and institutions.”