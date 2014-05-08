Platinum Tools 10Gig Termination Kit

- Platinum Tools will showcase the new 10Gig Termination Kit (P/N 90170) at InfoComm 2014, June 18-20 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booths C5238 & N368j. The new system, which exceeds 10Gig performance standard requirements for streaming high bandwidth across Cat-6E, Cat-6A, and Cat-7 cable, is now shipping with an MSRP of $240.00.
- “The 10Gig Termination turnkey field kit includes Cat-6A shielded connectors, the Tele-TitanXg Cat-6A crimp tool, cable jacket stripper, and external ground tab crimper,” explained John Phillips, Platinum Tools product manager. “Streaming media traffic, whether, data, audio or video, is on a sharp rise and networks are demanding more bandwidth. That means bigger and usually shielded cable, such as Cat-6E, Cat-6A, and Cat-7. Our new 10Gig Kit terminates larger cable to meet 10Gig standards.”
- The connector choice is critical. In today’s world, it needs to be at least 10-Gig rated, cable compatible, and field-terminate capable. “Our 10-Gig Cat-6A shielded connector not only meets, but exceeds these requirements,” Phillips added. “Used along with the Tele-TitanXg Crimp Tool, our cable jacket stripper and external ground tab shielded crimper you achieve a consistent and optimal termination every time.”