Planning Mission Critical Technologies in the Higher Ed Classroom

Join us in Atlanta, GA, on Sept 30, 2015, for EduComm, where we will discuss the top technologies that are setting new standards in pedagogy. We will explore what every prospective college student wants, what will make them choose your institution, and what will serve the pedagogical needs of the students. From classrooms, digital libraries and common learning spaces, a transformation is underway. You will learn what you need to know for a successful deployment and ensure your classrooms have what it takes to be relevant today and tomorrow.

Planning for Mission Critical Technologies in Higher Ed Classrooms

Wednesday – September 30

3:00 – 4:00 pm | Session E9

Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta



Media Sponsor & Moderator: Margot Douaihy, NewBay Media's AV Technology magazine

Speakers: Lisa A. Stephens, PhD – Senior Strategist for SUNY Academic Innovation in the Office of the SUNY Provost – State University of New York, & Ryan Berndt, CTS,Education Market Development at Crestron



LEARNING OBJECTIVES

Learning Objective #1

A reality check: A look at the top classroom technologies that make a difference during student recruiting season. What are the functional drivers toward adoption and how does your college or university stack up?

Learning Objective #2

How to create a strategic plan for which technologies will maximize impact on your institution, for both new construction and retrofitting existing space.

Learning Objective #3

How to get buy-in, and demonstrate ROI: creating partnerships, and engaging key stakeholders such as AV, IT, CIO, senior administrators, faculty and the students.

