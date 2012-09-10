CEDIA Bids Farewell To Indianapolis

With CEDIA EXPO 2012 wrapped up, attendees and exhibitors alike have had an opportunity to assess this year’s show and develop some takeaways on what the convention signals for both their business and the direction of the industry on a whole. So what are they saying?

“It has been a great start to the show, especially considering the current economic conditions,” said Reid Cram, director of marketing at Vantage (Booth 2625). “It’s especially great to connect with new, potential dealers. Looking toward Denver, you can only imagine things will keep getting better as the economy turns around.”

“The activity in our booth has been fantastic,” said Pete Baker, vice president of sales and marketing at RTI (Booth 1925). “Dealers sound like they’re working on very interesting projects, and we’ve been kept busy the entire show.”

Exhibitors continue to be impressed with the level of attendee that the show attracts. “We know many of our customers are technically savvy, but I’ve actually been surprised by how savvy they actually are,” said Kevin Handerson, Middle Atlantic’s (Booth 3038) director of marketing. “We’ve got some pretty complicated products, and these dealers come back with incredibly detailed questions. More people have a genuine understanding of the issues, and the booth visits are in depth and lengthy.”

Michael Bridwell, director of marketing at Digital Projection (Booth 3454), expressed a similar sentiment. “The dealers that are here are better educated than I’m used to seeing. I’ve definitely noticed a higher caliber of dealer. Instead of spending time introducing our brand, they’re already familiar with us, familiar with how projectors work, and come with specific application questions.”

What does a successful show signal for the industry on a whole? Jeff Kindig, vice president of marketing at AMX (Booth 4900), thinks that a strong showing at CEDIA signals good things on the horizon. “In the conversations we’re having with dealers they’re very optimistic about the future. They’re talking about specific deals and specific opportunities coming down. It’s all been very positive conversations about real projects and real market potential and opportunity.”

Next year, CEDIA will return to Denver, CO, which hosted the show from 2006 to 2008, and was well liked among CEDIA EXPO exhibitors and attendees. Denver’s show dates are September 25-28, 2013 and September 10-13, 2014.