Planar Systems has promoted Jeff Smith to Director of Sales for the Central USA region.

Smith has over thirty years of experience in the pro AV industry. For the past 10 years he has successfully developed and expanded Planar’s sales efforts throughout the central US.

Smith's promotion comes as Planar expands its sales efforts with additional Central U.S. sales team members now located in Texas, Oklahoma, and Minnesota. New members of the Central U.S. sales team will report to Smith.