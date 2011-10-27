Canon Unveils Ultra-Short Throw Projector

Canon U.S.A., Inc. has introduced the LV-8235 Ultra-Short Throw (UST) Multimedia Projector.

Capable of projecting an 80-inch picture from a distance of only 1.04 ft., the LV-8235 UST can sit on a table or be mounted horizontally or vertically on a wall, ceiling or floor for a variety of 3D or 2D display applications, including educational presentations, advertising/digital signage, or museum/arcade rear-projection screens. With a high brightness rating of 2500 lumens and a maximum display size of 110 inches, the LV-8235 UST delivers its crisp imagery in the WXGA (1280 x 800) resolution 16:10 aspect ratio, which eliminates cropping or distortion when presenting HD video or graphics created on widescreen laptops.

“The LV-8235 UST Multimedia Projector delivers exciting new capabilities to the diverse and dynamic presentation market,” said Yuichi Ishizuka, executive vice president and general manager, Imaging Technologies and Communications Group, Canon U.S.A. “The LV-8235 UST can project high-quality images from extremely short distances, giving users in sectors as varied as education, advertising or digital signage the freedom to install the product in tight locations that were previously difficult to project from.”

The Canon LV-8235 UST Multimedia Projector can be used for either normal 2D display or stereoscopic 3D display, depending upon user preference. The frame-sequential method of 3D display employed by the projector switches parallax images intended for the left eye and right eye at very high speed, and requires the use of active-shutter type glasses for viewers to experience stereoscopic 3D imagery.

Utilizing a newly developed ultra-short focus mirror optical system, this new model directs the images it generates through the projection lens and onto a built-in reflection mirror for loop-back through a projection window. This configuration makes it possible to use a table or a floor as a projection screen. The ultra-short throw capability also allows users to install the projector in a wide range of compact positions, including – through the use of approved brackets and attachments – horizontal or vertical wall or ceiling mounts.

Examples of ultra-short throw applications include cost-effective 3D or 2D rear-projection in museums or arcades, or digital signage use in which store-front product promotions can be projected onto the sidewalk or the floor of a shopping mall to attract the attention of people walking by. The Canon LV-8235 UST Multimedia Projector is also ideal for many classroom applications where proximity to the whiteboard or screen helps to minimize the possibility of obstructions to projected images.