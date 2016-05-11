Planar Launches Clarity Visual Control Station Video Wall Processor

Planar has released its Clarity Visual Control Station (VCS) video wall processor, which includes significant improvements that simplify the capture, management and display of video wall content.

The updated Clarity VCS builds on Planar’s video wall processor platform by incorporating flexible new features. The processor comes with new user interface, network collaboration tools, and user identity and access management. It also includes more options for delivering high quality video wall content as well as customization tools that automate repetitive tasks.

“The new Clarity VCS brings critical new functionality and productivity to both advanced and users,” said Steve Seminario, vice president of global product marketing at Planar. “Tightly integrated with our award-winning Planar and Leyard video wall displays, Clarity VCS allows more customers to turn their video walls into complete visual systems that solve business problems, all at a competitive price point.”

The processor can control up to 64 high resolution video wall displays—capturing content from multiple sources and displaying different images and video on or across individual displays within an LED or LCD video wall.

Using the VCS Control Software, users can position and resize individual sources anywhere on the video wall or instantly switch to one of many preset layouts. And with the newest version of Clarity VCS, users can come up to speed more quickly than in previous versions.

The next-generation Clarity VCS was designed to improve the usefulness of Planar and Leyard video wall solutions including the Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System, Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System, Leyard TVH Series and Leyard TW Series LED video walls.

The new Clarity VCS is launching with the Clarity VCS Calculator, a free, online for designing Clarity VCS configurations. By allowing customers to generate technical specifications and processor drawings in advance of their purchase, the Clarity VCS Calculator takes much of the guess work out of video wall planning and helps speed up the sales process for resellers and integrators. The Clarity VCS Calculator can be used with a range of devices including PC’s, tablets and smartphones and requires no software installation or registration. It is available online at Planar’s site.

The Clarity VCS video wall processor is available through Planar and Leyard’s global network of authorized resellers.