The What: The Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall Calculator is a free, online tool for simplifying the deployment of Planar’s video wall system.

The What Else: Built for Planar DirectLight LED Video Walls, the intuitive Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall Calculator offers an attractive user interface with advanced room customization features. The online tool is easy to navigate, allowing customers to design video walls with greater ease, speed and accuracy. Using the Planar DirectLight Calculator, customers can compare different display models and configurations side by side in the same environment, allowing them to determine what designs might look best in their unique environment. They can upload and preview their own video wall content as well as obtain detailed project renderings and specifications requirements that can be shared with colleagues and prospective customers. They can also submit automatic requests for price quotations to Planar, speeding up the purchasing process.