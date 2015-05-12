The What: Planar DirectLight is a family of seamless, fine-pitch LED video walls.

The What Else: Planar DirectLight offers a modular, seamless LED video wall system in four narrow pixel pitches—1.6, 1.9, 2.5 and 3.1 millimeters—providing an exceptional visual experience close up, from a distance and at wide viewing angles. With crystal-clear picture quality, flexibility to accommodate almost any indoor environment, and the ability to withstand the most rigorous, 24/7 operations, this unique family of video walls represents the next wave in the fast-growing direct-view LED market. Planar DirectLight LED video walls also include the proprietary Planar EasyAlign Mounting System for unmatched precision alignment, offering two levels of Z-axis adjustment to obtain a perfectly flat video wall. Designed for seamless installation, EasyAlign gives audiovisual integrators the capability to produce an expertly aligned video wall quickly and easily, all without the expense and complexity of special mounting structures.

The Bottom Line: The Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall family can be optimized for a wide range of indoor environments including well-lit public spaces and corporate lobbies, as well as light-controlled conference rooms, auditoriums and control rooms. Moreover, Planar DirectLight LED video walls are suitable for demanding 24x7 indoor applications—with an architecture designed to make installation and service faster, easier and more precise.