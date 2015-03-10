Planar Debuts Family of Fine-Pitch LED Video Walls

Planar Systems launched its Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System earlier this week. The video wall system combines a proprietary, advanced design across a choice of four resolutions ranging from 1.6 to 3.1 millimeter pitch. Planar will debut the Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall System this week at the Digital Signage Expo (DSE) 2015.



The Planar DirectLight LED Video Wall family can be optimized for a wide range of indoor environments, including well-lit public spaces and corporate lobbies, as well as light-controlled conference rooms, auditoriums and control rooms. Moreover, Planar DirectLight LED video walls are suitable for demanding 24x7 indoor applications—with an architecture designed to make installation and service faster, easier and more precise.

“We see tremendous growth potential with indoor LED video walls, and we are leading the way with Planar DirectLight,” said Planar Systems CEO and president Gerry Perkel. “This is the perfect complement to our very successful Clarity Matrix LCD Video Wall System for customers who have been asking for a seamless, high-quality video wall that can meet mission-critical requirements for indoor environments. Planar DirectLight meets that need, further extending our longstanding commitment to video wall innovation and leadership.”

Planar DirectLight offers a modular, seamless LED video wall system in four narrow pixel pitches (1.6, 1.9, 2.5 and 3.1 millimeters) providing an exceptional visual experience close up, from a distance, and at wide viewing angles.

“Narrow pixel pitch LED solutions (3mm pitch and below) are evolving rapidly to become a serious option for indoor video wall applications that require higher resolution and greater image quality,” said Chris Mcintyre-Brown, associate director of displays & broadcast equipment for Futuresource Consulting. “While the market for high resolution LED is still in its infancy, the segment experienced more than 100 percent volume growth in 2014 over the prior year. And with growing adoption in vertical markets such as control room, conference room and retail, we expect that trend to continue. Experienced high resolution video wall vendors such as Planar are well placed to leverage their technological skills, deep market understanding and specialist channel partner networks to capitalize on this growing new market.”