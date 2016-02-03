PixelFLEX Video Tiles Light Up The Church of the Highlands

Currently operating with 12 satellite campuses, the Church of the Highlands produces an annual Christmas production designed to bring the congregation together for an evening of song and celebration. With 11 performances scheduled for the production, Brian Worster, experience director, and Scott Waldrep, assistant production manager, were tasked with creating a worship environment to enhance the evening. An objective they achieved with 96 FLEXLite 3.9mm LED video tiles from Nashville-based PixelFLEX.

“This is an annual production for the Christmas services and it typically grows a little bit each year,” said Worster. “Since we normally have video elements in our Sunday services, we wanted to incorporate an LED video wall into the Christmas production as well. When looking at the products available, we needed a high res LED video wall to creatively set the scene and tell the story throughout each piece of the service. Plus, it had to look good on camera for the HD camera shots which is why we chose the FLEXLite 3.9mm LED video tiles from PixelFLEX.”

When Worster and Waldrep began planning the Christmas production, they really wanted the LED video wall to act as a focal point onstage that could highlight the musical performances, display pre-programmed video, and also serve as the backdrop while the pastor delivered his message to all in attendance.

“In regards to the LED video wall, we were essentially looking for a canvas to paint on,” said Waldrep. “We wanted a blank slate that wouldn’t lock us into a particular look or design so we decided to demo a couple of different LED video products while identifying a couple of specific requirements. First, it had to look great on camera because this was going to be hung directly behind our pastor while he spoke and the bands while they performed. Second, it had to be built well so we didn’t see any of the gaps or spacing in between the LED panels. Lastly, it needed to load-in and load-out quickly and easily, and so after all the demos, it was FLEXLite product line that would work best for our production.”

FLEXLite from PixelFLEX is an economical solution to traditional LED panels which can be installed and dismantled by one person, which made them will suited for the Church of the Highlands.

“For the load-in we had four crew members from our satellite campuses and the FLEXLite was quite easy to put together,”said Worster. “The way they connect is both durable and simple, and it didn’t take long for the panels to be ready for programming.”

For the production, Worster and Waldrep created five separate video walls using the FLEXLite LED tiles. With a center wall that measured 26’ 8” wide by 13’ 4” tall, and four outer walls each measuring 3’ 4” wide by 13’ 4” tall, it was now time to fill their blank canvas with the video content desired.

“To give the set a unique look, we decided to break up the LED wall into the five different sections that had automated lights vertically hung between each video screen,” said Worster. “Once the LED wall was all dialed-in and gen-locked, it looked absolutely incredible throughout the production. The background was very crisp and clear, the colors looked great, and there was no type of moray effect between the HD camera and the LED wall. There were absolutely no maintenance issues and it really was a beast throughout the entire run of the production.”

With the Christmas production complete, Worster and Waldrep were also pleased with the support that came with them.

“I was first introduced to the PixelFLEX line of LED video walls during a freelance project and I really like their product lines,” admitted Worster. “They have a great team of talented professionals who are ready to assist with whatever you may need, and the FLEXLite LED video wall definitely brought an intensity to our Christmas services that we did not have in years past.”