PixelFLEX to Host West Coast Open House

PixelFLEX will host a West Coast Open House designed to showcase of its line of LED technologies. Highlighted by the FLEXLite Plus, FLEXLite NXG, reFLEXion, trueFLEX, and FLEXCurtain HD, the open house will take place at INVENT (Institute of Venue and Entertainment Technology) in Los Angeles, CA, on May 26-27, 2016. The event is free and open to all video designers, integrators, and production rental houses throughout the area who may be interested in taking an in-depth look into the latest in LED video technology.

“With Los Angeles being at the epicenter for touring on the West coast, we know how important this market is for our continued growth,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX director of marketing. “Through our headquarters in Nashville, we are able to routinely visit with clients on the East coast, but we also understand how vitally important it is devote our attention to those out West as well so we are very excited to be announcing our West Coast Open House.”

INVENT is located at 1401 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033, and the Open House will take place on May 26 from 1-7p.m., and on May 27 from 10a.m.-6p.m. Through a relaxed and engaging environment, the event will feature complimentary food and beverages, and no appointment is necessary.