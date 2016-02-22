PixelFLEX Introduces reFLEXion LED Display

PixelFLEX has introduced the reFLEXion LED video display. The freestanding, WI-FI enabled reFLEXion is a portable LED video display solution that allows you to promote your message wherever needed throughout any commercial, hospitality, retail or entertainment environment.

“Understanding that our clients often need to relocate their messaging to better serve their business and promotions, we are very excited to announce the reFLEXion LED video display,” said David Venus, PixelFLEX Director of Marketing. “A breathtaking addition to our line of award-winning LED video products, the reFLEXion LED video stand is a truly redefining product for the consumer retailer, restaurant and entertainment industries. By giving our clients the opportunity to move and customize their messaging wherever needed, we have created complete, indoor mobile marketing.”

A replacement for traditional static and backlit signage, the reFLEXion LED stand is a self-contained 2.5mm pitch/resolution video display designed for mobility. With a standard IEC power connection, its Wi-Fi connectivity allows for networking and content updates to maximize the viewer experience, and its magnetic modules allow for onsite service.

Using the Nova control system, the reFLEXion LED stand is customizable with multiple base options including a freestanding weighted base, a kickstand base, a rotator stand, and wall-mount options. The LED display of reFLEXion can be further customized to a specific size with an assortment of color aluminum frame options, and it can create right angles to wrap around 90-degree corners where needed.