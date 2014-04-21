PixelFLEX FLEXLite LED Screens

PixelFLEX is releasing another product in their line of flexible, lightweight and durable LED video screens with the addition of the LED tile. Available in both indoor and outdoor options, FLEXLite was designed for permanent installations and lightweight event screens. The indoor version comes in pitches of 3.0, 5.2, 6.9 and 7.8 mm and is suitable for tradeshows, other live events, and digital signage.

The new FLEXlite weighs only 28 pounds

FLEXLite translates for television broadcasts and because of its extremely high refresh rate, FLEXLite is camera friendly and a suitable solution for televised and filmed events. In outdoor situations like advertising and large music or sporting events, FLEXLite is bright enough to compete with sunlight. A dedicated outdoor product that comes in both blowthrough and non-blowthrough designs allows the customer to have more creative control. It is manufactured in pitches of 6.25, 8.9 and 12.0 mm with brightness of 5,000 nits.

The FLEXLiteframe is made of die cast aluminum, resulting in a lightweight yet durable tile that weighs 28 pounds each. PixelFLEX has taken all of the aspects it has been known for in its touring products and transformed them into a single product that makes sense for installation. It can be installed and dismantled by one person, making FLEXLite time and labor efficient. The LED panel also comes in a rectangle shape — versus the traditional square — and consequently covers more space with less tiles.

"We saw a demand from our customers asking for a product like FLEXLite,” said Director of Marketing David Venus. “It was our goal to create a product that not only fit the lightweight and durable characteristics of the PixelFLEX brand, but also was an economical choice that looked appealing. FLEXLite is simple to operate and set up; videos and images can be sent to the screen using any computer with a DVI-D or HDMI connection. In addition, the quality of the FLEXLite screens keep with the standard PixelFLEX holds all of its products to. It uses the latest debugging technology to prohibit issues with gray scale level, allowing for clear, crisp content playback. The LED screen also has a powerful 140 degree viewing angle so more of the audience gets the full impression of the desired content. With FLEXLite, clients get PixelFLEX quality that fits various budgets.