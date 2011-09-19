Bag End Updates TA Series Speakers

Barrington, IL--Bag End Loudspeakers has updated the core models of its TA Series of Time-Aligned full range loudspeakers with a new high-performance, high-frequency driver.
- TA models that have been updated with the new E-700 driver are the TA1202, TA2002 and the TA6002.
- The result is an improved high-frequency response with lower distortion at extreme levels, according to the company. The new systems are completely compatible with previous models, and are available at the same prices.
- The TA Series Time-Aligned loudspeakers includes compact portable, installed and floor monitor full range loudspeaker systems offering both high fidelity and high efficiency.