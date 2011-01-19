Aviom Pro16 Digital Snakes

Anaheim, CA--Aviom's prepackaged Pro16 digital snakes are now available in a variety of configurations that are tailored for a range of applications and ensemble sizes.
- While Aviom is best known for its industry standard personal mixing system, the company has also been a leader in distributing audio over Cat-5. Both its Pro16 Series of digital snake components and its Pro64® Series of audio networking products have proven to be high fidelity, flexible, yet simple solutions for creating digital audio systems for houses of worship, schools, theaters, sound companies, studios, and broadcast companies. Users span the world and include most Broadway shows, live tours, studios, major televised sporting events, numerous network television productions and major motion pictures.
- “The Pro16 Series was specifically designed to be a plug-and-play system with user interfaces that are intuitive for both the audio professional and for users new to digital audio,” explains Chandler Collison, Aviom’s director of marketing. “With these preconfigured snake packages, Aviom is making the transition to digital signal transport even easier for small contractors and do-it-yourselfers by reducing design and setup time.”
- The new preconfigured digital snakes include the DS48, DS32, DS32m, and DS16. The DS48 is a 48x16 digital snake featuring three AN-16/i-M Mic Input Modules for stage inputs, one AN-16/i Input Module for returns, and four AN-16/o v.4 Output Modules, along with the AN-16SBR System Bridge. For those users who require fewer channels, the DS32 provides a 32x16 digital snake. The DS32m is a 32x16 digital snake with an integrated Aviom Personal Mixing System that includes four A-16II Personal Mixers and an A-16D Pro A-Net Distributor. This system is ideal for performance venues, houses of worship, portable churches, schools, and other users who want to simplify setup and lower stage volume with a personal mixing system. Additional A-16II Personal Mixers can easily be added to give more performers control over their monitor mixes. Finally, the DS16 is a simple 16x16 digital snake that is a great starter system or addition to an existing setup.
- “The Pro16 digital snake packages provide complete solutions, but additional Aviom components can always be added to expand the system you start with,” says Collison. Expanding your system is as simple as adding additional input, output units or personal mixers as needed.”
- All Aviom products are designed, tested, and manufactured in the USA.