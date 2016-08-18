Pinnaca, Ashton Bentley Partner for Presentation, Videoconferencing Systems

Pinnaca, a global provider of managed videoconferencing, telepresence, and visual collaboration services, has formed a partnership with U.K.-based Ashton Bentley, a designer and manufacturer of easy-to-use, integrated presentation and video conferencing systems.

Pinnaca will now offer globally Ashton Bentley’s complete modular systems. Accompanied by an assortment of managed service programs, the new systems will assist customers in meeting today’s audiovisual technology needs for huddle rooms, conference rooms, and boardroom meetings.

“We are pleased to augment Pinnaca’s extensive video portfolio with Ashton Bentley’s innovative and simplified products,” said Dan Tanel, CTO of Pinnaca. “Ashton Bentley’s new modular systems are designed to cost effectively install, activate, operate, and support, offering our global clients the latest technology that is easily integrated into their unique room environments. Plus, its creative design significantly improves user adoption and reduces wasted meeting time, resulting in higher productivity.”

Pinnaca is regarded for its managed and cloud-based conferencing solutions, and for its user adoption program, making visual collaboration an easy-to-use business productivity tool for any enterprise. The new partnership provides customers with an option to centralize the procurement, deployment, management, and support of these units across the globe.

Pinnaca will be helping customers replace traditional, customized AV room systems with Ashton Bentley’s products, which are designed to complement any room’s layout and design. The modular, integrated systems are designed to standardize an enterprise’s collaboration environment and to increase the effectiveness of user communications, thus reducing the longterm cost of ownership.

“We are thrilled to have been selected by Pinnaca,” said Tony Leedham, Ashton Bentley’s director of business development. “We believe Ashton Bentley’s unique solutions—allowing people to walk in and work—fully complement Pinnaca’s global reputation for product excellence and extraordinary personal service.”