Casio Spotlights Eco-Friendly Data Projectors

Casio America is introducing a new family of lamp-free eco-friendly data projectors.

Equipped with Casio's Laser & LED Hybrid Light Source, the family of 12 new projectors is capable of achieving high-brightness projection output up to 3,500 lumens. To meet growing market demand for its solutions, Casio has expanded its Business Projector Division, adding three new hires and four new sales representative companies.

"Casio is thrilled to announce this new family of projectors along with its commitment to the expansion of its projector business," says Frank Romeo, vice president of Casio's Business Projector Division. "Our new line will provide our customers with all of the advantages of Casio's unique Laser & LED Hybrid Light Source plus superior brightness, an energy-saving interactive experience and features designed for the business, education, Pro AV, digital signage and home entertainment markets."