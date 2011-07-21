Tobii Launches Eye-tracking Research Service

Tobii Technology has launched Tobii Insight, a new service that provides eye-tracking research solutions to support the market research industry.

The new service will lower the entry barrier to bring the benefits of eye-tracking research to a broader array of organizations that have not previously used it, according to the company, and also will give market research firms a new way to offer eye tracking to customers without the upfront costs of equipment or knowledge acquisition.

"Our goal in developing Tobii Insight was to create a service that will allow more organizations to use and gain the benefits of eye-tracking research through an analytically effective offering," said Tom Englund, president of analysis solutions at Tobii Technology AB. "We anticipate this service also being a great asset to our current customers, who may need to augment existing in-house capabilities to support larger-scale, global eye-tracking projects or effortlessly add eye tracking as a core offering in their portfolios, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition."

Tobii Insight will enable research firms to add eye tracking to augment studies focused on helping brand owners, product developers and marketers gain greater understanding about consumers' interest in their products. By using this new consulting service, research organizations can ensure the highest quality of methodologies, interpretation of data, creative visualizations and reporting, and also consistently have access to the latest eye-tracking hardware and software. Tobii Insight also will help clients gradually build their internal eye-tracking expertise while using globally recognized eye-tracking experts for parts of the project in which they have knowledge or technology gaps.

The service has been in trial with select market research customers in Europe, North America, and South America.

"It's critical for our customers to know where the purchase decision is made," said John Dranow, founder and CEO of SmartRevenue, a global pioneer in shopper research. "Tobii Insight has allowed us to gain a higher level of consumer understanding through cost-effective, highly quantitative eye-tracking studies for a wide variety of market research and shopper assessment studies."