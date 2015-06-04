Pexip Infinity Connect Suite

The What: Pexip has extended its Infinity Connect Suite by introducing a mobile Virtual Meeting Room client for Apple iOS devices. The Infinity Connect Mobile client complements the company's comprehensive client offering for all Web browsers and desktop operating systems — providing users with an incredibly easy-to-use tool to collaborate face to face via their mobile devices.

The What Else: Pexip's new Infinity Connect Mobile client provides users with the full Virtual Meeting Room experience by providing video, audio, and presentation viewing capabilities, and adds a range of basic conference management options.