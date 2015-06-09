Pexip Adds Distributed Enterprise Multi-Protocol Call Control to Infinity Platform

- Pexip has announced that it will be demonstrating new and extended functionalities of its Infinity Meeting Platform at InfoComm 2015. The company has added advanced enterprise multi-protocol call control capabilities to the platform's unique distributed architecture. Every Pexip Infinity Conferencing Node will be able to act as a multi-protocol endpoint registrar--even allowing registrations to be controlled via external enterprise policy servers.
- "Adding advanced call control has been at the top of the list for many of our partners and customers and, until now, they've lacked real alternatives to established industry solutions," said Simen Teigre, Pexip CEO and Co-founder. "The Infinity platform's unique distributed architecture introduces local multi-protocol registration, and the ability to even control and manage registrars through external policy servers. Our distributed registrar is set to include a variety of protocols, and users will be able to register SIP, H.323, and even WebRTC-enabled Web browsers, and of course our own clients and mobile solutions. This literally makes every device a valid and reachable endpoint--without the need to add plug-ins or any other software."
- A major benefit for many customers is the added flexibility for managing registrations. By simply enabling external policy servers to manage and control calls and registrations, enterprises and organizations can quickly leverage the rules and policies already in place to easily incorporate video, audio, Web conferencing, into their entire collaboration platform. The ability to work with external policy servers is an exclusive advantage of the Pexip platform, providing customers with superb flexibility and ease of use when deploying their UC solution.
- "As IT-centric collaboration solutions continue to propel the communications industry forward, software-based infrastructures are becoming the norm rather than the exception. It makes our addition of advanced call control capabilities a timely development for customers and the industry as a whole," added Teigre. "Enterprises can immediately start using and benefit from the new features as they become available and incorporate them into their existing policies. Released in April, Infinity version 9 already includes a number of advanced call control capabilities, and we see InfoComm as the perfect venue to demonstrate even more features for our award-winning platform."
- Pexip Infinity's extended call control capabilities will be demonstrated at booth 2391 at InfoComm 2015 from June 17-19 in Orlando, Florida.