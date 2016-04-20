Peerless-AV Expands SmartMount Line

Peerless-AV today announced it has extended its SmartMount line of mobile carts and flat, tilt and articulating wall mounts for the Microsoft Surface Hub.



Peerless-AV’s SmartMount Flat Panel Cart was designed to securely mount the 55" and 84" versions of the Microsoft Surface Hub at Microsoft’s recommended display positioning height of 55" for mobile solutions in corporate applications, hospitality events and education settings. The cart is UL rated up to 300 lbs. and offers vertical adjustment so the display can be positioned at any height up to 60" from the floor. The large rolling casters provide a smooth way to move the displays from one location to the next while the locking feature offers a stable foundation for use in touch applications. The integrated cable management channels ensure a quick, simple and aesthetically pleasing way to hide cables, completing the overall appearance and look of the cart as the solution for the Microsoft Surface Hub in any environment.

Corner bumpers are provided on the base of the cart to protect doorways and walls from unintentional damage while moving the cart and an optional keyboard tray can be located on either column under the display. The Flat Panel Cart is the ideal mobile solution specially designed for the Microsoft Surface Hub.

For more permanent solutions, Peerless-AV’s SmartMount line features a variety of wall mounts ideal for increasing the functionality of the Microsoft Surface Hub. The SmartMount Universal Flat Wall Mounts offer versatile installation features and mounting options for the 55" and 84" models. Horizontal and vertical adjustment abilities allow for post-installation leveling while a low-profile design offers a sleek look to fit into any décor. Security screws deter tampering and theft and an open wall plate design offers total wall access, increasing electrical and cable management options. A Hook-and-Hang system and Easy-Glide adaptors allow for a seamless installation that is easily managed.

With the SmartMount Articulating Wall Arm Mount, users can extend the 55" Microsoft Surface Hub up to 26.60" or fully retract it to just 3.10" as well as vertically tilt it +15°/-5°, making it easier than ever to find the perfect viewing position for each and every use. The Articulating Wall Arm Mount’s I-Shaped Adaptor plate ensures accessibility to the back of the Microsoft Surface Hub and integrated cable management offers a clean installation.

The SmartMount Universal Tilt Wall Mount series for the 55" Microsoft Surface Hub also offers great adaptability, featuring IncreLok tilt technology to lock the tilt angle at installation to prevent tampering or moving. The Universal Tilt Wall Mount features post installation adjustments, security screws, an open wall plate design, Easy-Glide adaptors that hook onto the wall plate, and more, all ensuring a perfect Microsoft Hub installation with an ideal user interface. Like the Flat and Articulating Wall Mounts, the Universal Tilt Wall Mount ensures a quick, simple and secure single-person installation.