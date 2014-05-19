Peerless-AV 1.87-Inch Video Wall Mount is World's Thinnest

The What: Peerless-AV is introducing the world’s thinnest video wall mount—the SmartMount Slim Video Wall Mount (DS-VW755S).



The What Else: Measuring 1.87 inches, the design elements of the SmartMount DS-VW755S were incepted to compliment ultra thin displays, providing the option to install a video wall system that protrudes no further than four inches from the wall, making the solution ADA compliant.

The mount can seamlessly align displays using tool-less micro adjustments at eight points and reusable display-dedicated wall plate spacers. It is equipped with a quick release function that allows installers easy access to displays in recessed applications that would otherwise be restricted. With the SmartMount DS-VW755S, the display can also extend into a negative tilt position for ease of cabling.

The SmartMount DS-VW755S Slim Video Wall Mount’s universal design and small 20- x 20-inch footprint also allows for the mount to be used for both portrait and landscape applications.

The Why: “This innovative addition to our award-winning patented video wall mount design builds on the success of our existing range, offering users the features they know and love about Peerless-AV mounts, such as a quick setup and tool-less micro-adjustments. We are especially thrilled to introduce the SmartMount DS-VW755S as it offers features that installers, system integrators, customers and dealers are looking for, but are nearly impossible to currently find on the market, including the ability to be used in both portrait and landscape applications, negative tilt capabilities and a profile measuring only 1.87 inches.” — Brian McClimans, vice president of global business development, Peerless-AV