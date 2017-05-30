Peavey’s RBN Enclosures Now Shipping with Latest Ribbon Technology

The What: Peavey Commercial Audio (Booth 5961)is now shipping its RBN series of speaker enclosures ahead of InfoComm 2017 in Orlando, FL.

The What Else: Driven by power amps designed specifically for powered speaker enclosures, the RBN series consists of the RBN 110/RBN 112 speaker enclosures and the RBN 215/RBN 118 powered subwoofers.



Peavey RBN 112

The RBN 110/RBN 112 speaker enclosures have been used in studio environments for decades, and now Peavey has developed a method for applying this audio technology to live applications.

To match the performance of Peavey’s ribbon driver, the RBN 110/RBN 112 enclosures are equipped with dual-voice coil neodymium Scorpion speakers which feature Peavey’s replaceable baskets, designed to be accessed and maintained in the field.

Maintaining full output down to 36Hz with 2,000 Watts total peak power and constructed of heavily braced 18mm birch plywood, the RBN subs are designed for years of rock-solid, low-end reliability.

The RBN series features two XLR/1/4-inch combination inputs, a 3.5mm input, and a mic/line level selection. Each input features digital infrasonic high-pass filters, a 9-band graphic EQ, and delay. Each output features a compressor/limiter and fourth order high-pass/low-pass filters for crossover function and external subwoofer incorporation.

Peavey RBN 118RBN enclosures feature an internal temperature monitor combined with a variable speed cooling fan, plus level and clip indication to ensure optimal performance. The speaker system features internal presets built into the DSP, allowing users to quickly select the speaker’s application or orientation via the LCD on the rear of the enclosure.

The Bottom Line: Combined with Auto-off power down and integrated fly points, the RBN series is well-suited for installations where reliability, and efficiency are of the utmost importance. Visitors to InfoComm 2017 can see the RBN Series on the Peavey Commercial Audio stand.