Pascal Buys Out Minority Shareholder Camco

Pascal A/S, an OEM amplifier module provider for the global pro audio industry, has announced the buyout of its minority shareholder Camco, by its Danish founding team. The buyout has been executed through a joint holding company, which is now sole owner of the company.

The buyout follows the acquisition of Camco by L-Group, the holding company for L-Acoustics.

Pascal founding team (L-R): Jesper Lind Hansen, Lars Fenger, and Peter Frentz

“The buyout of our minority shareholder allows us to continue as a fully independent OEM provider of amplifier solutions to the pro audio industry,” said Pascal CEO and co-owner Lars Fenger. “As far as we are aware, we are the only OEM amplifier module provider solely focusing on the pro audio market, fully autonomous of potentially conflicting house branded product.

“We are thankful for the more than 10 years of collaboration with Camco, who today use our patented technology and designs in all of their Class D based amplifiers.”

Regarding the company’s future growth plans, Fenger elaborates: “We are now even better positioned to accelerate an already impressive growth rate, as more and more loudspeaker manufacturers seek means to ever faster times to market, for expanding and increasingly diverse product ranges.”

As testimony to Pascal’s rapid growth, the company has recently been awarded the Borsen Gazelle Award for the fourth year in a row, placing Pascal among the top Danish companies in terms of growth over a sustained period of seven years.