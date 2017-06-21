Panasonic, Evertz Collaborate on SMPTE ST 2110 Interoperability

Evertz has conducted successful SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability testing with Panasonic as part of its ongoing initiative to develop IP solutions for the media industry.

Evertz is working to drive the transition from SDI to IP with more than 80 global installs of its Software Defined Video Networking (SDVN) IP Solutions. Evertz supports standards-based open formats to help ensure vendor interoperability of IP-based facilities. As an active member of the ASPEN Community, AIMS, SMPTE, VSF, and AMWA, Evertz is working with industry partner Panasonic toward this goal.

Panasonic, an active member of AIMS, SMPTE, VSF, and AMWA, is collaborating with Evertz to demonstrate support of the upcoming SMPTE ST 2110 set of standards for transporting video, audio, and metadata over IP including AMWA IS-04 support for registration and discovery of network devices by showing interoperability of Evertz’ SMPTE ST 2110 enabled solutions, including timing systems and multiviewers with Panasonic’s SMPTE ST 2110-enabled camera systems.

“Vendor interoperability around a single unifying standard, SMPTE ST 2110, will be a critical requirement for media companies as they transition to IP infrastructures,” said Mo Goyal, director of product marketing, Evertz. “Continuing interoperability testing of SMPTE ST 2110 will ensure a smooth and glitch-free industry transition to IP-based workflows. Working with partners such as Panasonic is another example of our commitment to deliver to the industry a full IP solution based around SMPTE ST 2110.”

“Panasonic has seen flexible and efficient IP workflows impacting every level of AV technologies and the convergence of new IP standards including SMPTE ST 2110 is enabling this change for the broadcast industry,” said Michael Bergeron, senior product manager for broadcast camera systems, Panasonic Media Entertainment Company. “SMPTE ST 2110 will enable critical vendor interoperability and allow broadcasters to seamlessly incorporate these new IP workflows; we are excited about incorporating these technologies into Panasonic products. Evertz has lead the charge for IP infrastructures and we thank them for their leadership and cooperation in developing SMPTE ST 2110 interoperability.”