InfoComm Recognizes Malissa Dillman with Women in AV Award

Malissa Dillman, CTS-D, CTS-I, Kramer Electronic’s training and education manager, has received the 2012 InfoComm International Women in AV Award.

This award acknowledges the important contributions of female InfoComm members, who not only are achieving rewarding and successful careers in the AV industry, but have also achieved excellence in the AV field.

Dillman received the award in recognition of her extraordinary contributions, noteworthy leadership, and dedication to promote the audiovisual and information communications industries. In her capacity as an educator for Kramer, Dillman prepared approximately 300 people to take their InfoComm CTS exam, and taught a combined total of more than 600 people in the past year. She has also served as a role model and encouraged many of her trainees to pursue advanced InfoComm Certifications. She also conceived and successfully executed Kramer's “Designing in a Digital Age Road Show” program, creating regional opportunities for industry members to spend a full day earning InfoComm CTS renewal units while receiving essential industry technology training.

InfoComm said in its announcement of their yearly awards, that winners of this award “… are in the upper echelon of AV professionals and symbolize the strength of entrepreneurship and excellence in developing tomorrow's AV talent."

“I am honored to receive this most distinguished award from the association who represents the industry I love so much,” said Dillman. “My husband I have both been fortunate enough to work for many years in the AV industry, so it is a family affair for us. The AV industry is my passion and I feel incredibly lucky to be a part of it every day.”

Since Dillman joined Kramer Electronics in May of 2011, she has trained over 600 AV professionals from all over the country. She has over twelve years of extensive AV experience and brings her diversified skills and vast experiences to the classroom when she teaches.