IMS and Juice Goose Form Distribution Alliance

IMS Engineered Products (Chicago) and Juice Goose (Houston) have formed a joint marketing and distribution alliance to provide systems integrators a one stop source for AV racks, enclosures and AC power management.

With almost seventy years of rack construction experience, IMS presents its new catalog of Installer's Choice rack and mounting hardware, designed by integration experts specifically for the commercial audio video market. The product line contains seven mounting product groups, including the flagship SnapRax knock-down AV racks that can be assembled in three minutes with just eight screws.

Juice Goose products now included in the Installer's Choice catalog include AC power distribution, conditioning and sequencing.

Both IMS and Juice Goose manufacture products in the United States.