MultiTouch Previews Prototype 84-inch 4K MultiTaction Cell

The What: MultiTouch Ltd has introduced a prototype 4K 84-inch MultiTaction Cell.

Previewed at the company’s annual developer conference and partner summit in Helsinki on September 18-19, the display, which is expected to go into production sometime in mid 2014, is now available for pre-order.

The What Else: The prototype’s 4K resolution brings major benefits, making it highly suitable for productivity applications, education, presentations, demanding professional applications, and flagship installations. The usual unique benefits of MultiTaction Cells apply to the 84-inch display. These include ultra-fast response times, simultaneous pen and touch support, and the ability to track unlimited touch points simultaneously with hands, fingers, Enriched Reality 2D markers, real-life objects.

The new 4K 84-inch MultiTaction Cell is also supported by MultiTouch’s latest Cornerstone 2 software development kit (SDK). A toolkit designed to enable developers to build bespoke interactive applications, Cornerstone 2 simplifies the development of 4K resolution applications and scales from single displays to 50 Megapixel walls with 50 percent performance increase compared to previous versions of Cornerstone. Cornerstone 2 is available now for free download.

The Why: “Our 84-inch MultiTaction Cell prototype represents a giant leap not just in screen size but in resolution too,” explained Hannu Anttila, vice president of business development at MultiTouch. “Customers who take advantage of the pre-ordering programme will not only be among the first to benefit from this ground-breaking technology, but will also be able to purchase the complete package at a discount of more than 20 percent.”

The pre-order package includes a built-in 4K application PC, MultiTaction ‘experience app’ with example 4K content, a support agreement, a floor mount trolley with wheels, and all necessary transport cases.

One More Thing: MultiTaction displays can be set up in wall or table orientation. In addition, all MultiTaction displays are modular and stackable, enabling users to create huge, interactive walls.