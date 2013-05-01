Duran Audio Holds European, U.S. Training Events

At Pro Light + Sound in Frankfurt, Germany, Duran Audio BV announced the schedule for its AXYS Acoustic Modelling & Product Training Events.

Duran Audio offers free training on not only their range of Intellivox products but also on acoustic modeling, basic electro acoustics and system design. This years training events will be held at Duran Audio’s R&D centre in Zaltbommel, The Netherlands on Tuesday 14 and Wednesday 15, May 2013, and also at InfoComm, Orlando, FL on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11, June 2013.

Although the courses are primarily targeted for consultants and contractors involved in designing and installing AXYS systems, they also offer those people who wish to learn more about acoustic modeling and system design a real insight into the technology of beam steering and beam shaping products and the advantages derived through their use.