Audinate Recognized as Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Winner

- Audinate, the company that developed the Dante digital media networking solution, has been recognized as one of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in Australia.
- The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Australia 2013 program ranks the 50 fastest growing public or private technology companies, based on percentage revenue growth over two years from 2011 to 2013.
- "The strength of Audinate’s technology offering continues to grow along with our customer base.” said David Myers, COO of Audinate. “Our wide portfolio of solutions allows our customers to maximize the interoperability of their products and realize revenue potential from the latest network innovations - making Audinate the solution provider of choice for pioneering Audio/Video equipment manufacturers. We're delighted to be recognized by Deloitte for our contribution to the AV industry."
- “We are seeing an accelerated level of disruption in new sectors demonstrated by Audinate in the audio video market,” said Josh Tanchel, Leader, Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Program. “I trust you will find this year’s Technology Fast 50 winners inspirational as they have embraced change, adopted new technologies and brought innovative solutions to the market place. Businesses like these deserve the accolade of being a Deloitte Technology Fast 50 winner and we see great times ahead.”
- Built on existing networking protocols and standards, Audinate’s Dante is a plug-and-play networking solution which delivers ultra-low latency, tightly synchronized media, while simplifying installation and configuration of digital media networks.