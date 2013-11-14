Post Toronto Republishes Audio Systems Design and Installation

The classic reference book Audio Systems Design and Installation, by longtime AES member Philip Giddings, is back in print due to popular demand, and available exclusively online from the publisher, Post Toronto Books.

Recommended by InfoComm International as a CTS-D exam content resource, and by the Rane Pro Audio Reference as “the book on interconnection wiring, grounding, shielding and AC power,” this 600-page pro audio staple has come to be highly valued by sound system designers and installers.

“This book is still the only place I have found guidelines for interfacing every conceivable combination of audio gear. If you are designing a studio, sound system, or other multimedia equipment, you need to read most of this book before you pick up your soldering iron,” said Michael W. Hulbert, of Anaheim, CA, in an online review. Added Francis P. Biancamano III of New York, “This is the bible of audio interfacing. I truly could not get along without this book.”

Audio Systems Design and Installation focuses on solving design problems correctly, avoiding costly mistakes, and adding performance to system design and construction. The author demonstrates how to follow professional standards in developing audio systems in order to achieve harmony with safety and a vastly improved system design.

“Although it’s far from a mass-market title, the book has a tremendous following,” said Post Toronto Books publisher Alan Hardiman. “Used copies of older editions are listed on amazon.com at over 20 times the cover price, which—if nothing else—indicates its continued high demand in the face of what has been, until now, very limited supply. I suspect that the previous publisher allowed the book to go out of print simply because they couldn’t reach its target audience via the traditional book retailing model.”

Post Toronto Books is marketing the title directly to colleges, universities, vocational schools, and pro audio industry organizations, rather than through retail book stores. “This also allows us to keep the price down and make the book more affordable to students as supplementary reading and as a reference text,” Hardiman added.

Author Philip Giddings is the founder of design consultants Engineering Harmonics. With offices in Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa, the firm is a world leader in the design of performance sound, video, and communications systems for performing arts centers, sports facilities, public buildings, and houses of worship. He remains a senior consultant to the firm.