VFI Releases High Tech Podium

Video Furniture International has released the PDX21, a high tech podium featuring 12 rack spaces and a pull out side shelf for a camera or projectors.
- The PDX21.
- The top surface of the PDX21 features removable pods for cut-outs or monitors.
- The PDX21 has a clean audience-facing side with hidden rear doors, locking front pocket doors and PC space, as well as a pull-out keyboard and mouse tray.
- Cooling is provided by 120mm quiet fan 67CFM ventilation. The PDX21 offers scratch resistant thermal wrap surfaces in many color options.