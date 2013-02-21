Best in Digital Signage – 2013 DIGI Award Winners Announced



As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards–administered by NewBay Media's Digital Signage magazine– I want to congratulate all the winners of 2013 DIGI Awards. Each year, the task of choosing winners becomes a more daunting one, as the world’s top digital signage and DOOH providers continue to raise the bar for excellence.

In myriad ways, the entrants in the 2013 DIGI Awards showed new and creative ways to address customers’ challenges– whether for digital signage in the retail space, for transportation, for entertainment venues, corporate applications, or educational institutions.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.

The DIGI Award Winners are listed below.

Selected winners will be highlighted in the April and June issues of Digital Signage magazine.

Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award.



2013 DIGI Award Winners:



Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:



Best Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout:

Wireless Ronin, for ARAMARK, Boston University Application



Best Retail Roll-out, National:

Nexus On-Demand, for National Australia Bank Application



Best Interactive Technology Roll-out:

• Advanced, for GE’s Grid IQ Global Innovation Center



Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation:

• Four Winds Interactive, for McCarran International Airport Application



Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc):

• Stampede, for the Chuck Jones Experience Application



Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Cell Phone Technology:

• ConnectedSign, for Compass Mark, Riddle Quest Scoreboard



Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:



Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising:

• John Ryan, for PNC Bank Campaigns



Best Content, Ambient (non ad-based content model):

• St. Joseph Content, for The Shoppes at Ocean Drive, Miami Airport



Best Content, Corporate Campus:

• Four Winds Interactive, for Leo Burnett Corporate Communications Application



Best Content, Interactive:

• Pro-Motion Technology Group, for Mercedes Benz USA Visualizer Kiosk



Best Content, Advertising:

• Premier Mounts, for Fashionable Digital Signage for Diesel



New Product Winners:

Best Media Player:

• Gefen, for the HD Digital Signage Media Player



Best Product, Innovation in Displays:

• Planar Systems Inc., for the Planar Mosaic System



Best Product, New Generation Display, Large Screen:

• LG Electronics USA, for the LG 47WX50MF Outdoor Display



Best Product, New Display Device, Small Screen:

• Samsung Electronics America, Inc., for the UD22B Square Display



Best Product, New Generation Display (non-LCD or Plasma):

• Prysm, for the Prysm Digital Display



Best New Content Management Software/Web-based:

• ComQi Inc., for Passport



Best Interactive Digital Signage Product for Retail:

• Perch Interactive, for PERCH

2013 Judges Choice Award: