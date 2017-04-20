Ooyala Appoints Jonathan Huberman as CEO

Ooyala, a provider of video monetization technology and services, appointed Jonathan Huberman as chief executive officer. With nearly 30 years of high-tech business leadership, Huberman will focus on the future growth of Ooyala and strengthening its market leadership. Huberman is an accomplished executive with a track record of driving high customer satisfaction, technology innovation, and increased market value for technology companies.

Jonathan Huberman

Prior to Ooyala, Huberman was the CEO of Syncplicity, a prominent software-as-a-service (SaaS) company for enterprise file collaboration. His customer-first focus and operational leadership resulted in the company becoming an acknowledged leader in the space. He successfully led the company through its acquisition by Axway in February 2017.

Before Syncplicity, Huberman was the CEO of Tiburon, a leading public safety software provider, where he drove the industry’s push into SaaS and vastly improved the company’s customer satisfaction ratings and financial performance. Prior to Tiburon, he was the president of EMC’s Consumer and Small Business Division and led EMC’s China growth strategies.

“Mr. Huberman has a standout record of delivering profound growth for cloud-based technologies in complex industries and is a well-suited leader for Ooyala,” said Ooyala Chairman of the Board, Stephen Elop. “His dedication to customer satisfaction and keen attention to matching the right solutions to the right challenges in the industry will help drive Ooyala’s next phase of growth.”

“Ooyala has impressive potential and opportunity,” said Ooyala CEO, Jonathan Huberman. “I look forward to working with the team to help our customers continue to grow their business and to support our employees to drive the innovation needed to fulfill our ambitions.”