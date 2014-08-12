ONELAN Shortlisted for AV Award 2014

- ONELAN has been shortlisted as a finalist in the AV Awards 2014 in the Digital Signage Project of the Year category for two projects: with Vanti for the Library of Birmingham and with Allen Creative for the Tesco Café Digital Menu Solution.
- The new Library of Birmingham wanted to combine its 400,000 publicly available books and assets with both access to and interaction with new technology - allowing the public access to as many of the Library's resources as possible. In partnership with the REP Theatre, the Library also wanted to position itself as a leading events hub in the West Midlands region.
- This project demonstrates how effectively ONELAN’s digital signage has been used to transform the library and enable interaction with resources by thousands of individuals with different requirements.
- Tesco's objective was to modernize its outdated in-store dining areas, and to create the experience of a premium café. It wanted the look and feel to be more contemporary incorporating theatre style cooking and providing better facilities for families. Digital signage from ONELAN is a critical element in achieving this new premium café experience.
