One Systems Chosen for Returning Home Heroes Amphitheater

One Systems, a manufacturer of professional, high intelligibility, direct weather loudspeakers, was chosen for installation at Fort Sam Houston’s Freedom Park in its Returning Home Heroes Amphitheater near San Antonio, TX.



The installation includes One Systems 112IM and 118Sub-W speakers.

The newly constructed amphitheater serves returning heroes, their families, and invited guests for a gamut of events from live music, video playback, speeches, and BBQs. The Warrior and Family Support Center, referred to as the Returning Heroes Home, was built to house a team of loving and caring individuals that strive to provide care for wounded and burned military personnel and their families. The center has all the amenities of home along with private counseling rooms, game rooms, an outdoor amphitheater, and more. This environment exists to bring families together again while working through the pain and trauma associated with serving during wartime.

While searching for the right speaker systems for the new facility, the goal of the Returning Heroes Home staff was to insure that the speakers chosen delivered excellent speech intelligibility, pristine musical sound quality, and weatherproofing. San Antonio Sound & Light was awarded the contract for the system’s design and installation.

“The amphitheater was designed for multi-use; everything from speech to movies. San Antonio Sound and Light used One Systems 112s and 118s weather-proofed subwoofers to accomplish the audio fidelity required for the space,” said Mark Stevens, president of San Antonio Sound & Light.

The multi-million dollar, six-acre park was funded solely by private donations and built by the non-profit organization “Returning Heroes Home.” The park is open 24 hours a day and has experienced success through the positive impact it is already making on the warriors in the Fort Sam Houston area since its October 2012 grand opening.