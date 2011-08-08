MAP Provides Security at Casino

Philadelphia, PA––Since opening in 2010, SugarHouse Casino has been constantly expanding based on the popularity of its table games that include a mix of blackjack, craps, roulette, Mini Baccarat, Pai Gow poker and three-card poker.

During a recent expansion necessitating a 2,200 square-foot increase to SugarHouse that expanded the overall gaming floor from 51,017 square feet to 53,217 square feet, Wendy Hamilton, general manager, said: “The Philly market is speaking to us, and we’re listening. The tremendous popularity of our table games is having a positive impact across the entire operation.”

Southwest Systems has been in charge of designing and oversight for the complex surveillance system for SugarHouse’s extensive gaming operation and external security for all parking lots, the parking garage and loading docks.

As Southwest’s Michael Giles points out, “We were responsible for all of the security and surveillance equipment for gaming areas and outside areas, the cameras, and the Code Blue units located throughout the parking lot and garages.

“Code Blue units are boxes mounted on poles for people in distress or in need of assistance that, simply by pushing the button, triggers alarms and flashing lights that immediately bring security personnel.”