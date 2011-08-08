MAP Provides Security at Casino

Philadelphia, PA––Since opening in 2010, SugarHouse Casino has been constantly expanding based on the popularity of its table games that include a mix of blackjack, craps, roulette, Mini Baccarat, Pai Gow poker and three-card poker.
During a recent expansion necessitating a 2,200 square-foot increase to SugarHouse that expanded the overall gaming floor from 51,017 square feet to 53,217 square feet, Wendy Hamilton, general manager, said: “The Philly market is speaking to us, and we’re listening. The tremendous popularity of our table games is having a positive impact across the entire operation.”
Southwest Systems has been in charge of designing and oversight for the complex surveillance system for SugarHouse’s extensive gaming operation and external security for all parking lots, the parking garage and loading docks.
As Southwest’s Michael Giles points out, “We were responsible for all of the security and surveillance equipment for gaming areas and outside areas, the cameras, and the Code Blue units located throughout the parking lot and garages.
“Code Blue units are boxes mounted on poles for people in distress or in need of assistance that, simply by pushing the button, triggers alarms and flashing lights that immediately bring security personnel.”
- Describing the setup, Michael points out that 600 Pelco cameras were used for surveillance and security inside and outside the casino, along with a Pelco Endura system on the recording end.
- “Another interesting aspect is that this is a full IP camera system,” said Michael, “which is more evolved that typical casino systems in that all the encoding is done at the cameras which are digital instead of analog. That signal is run back to the room over CAT 6 coax cable and then converted into a digital signal and recorded. All of which makes for significantly better picture quality.
- “The new Middle Atlantic ViewPoint technical consoles, racks and hardware are all located in the surveillance equipment room, which is where all the cameras come in and land, a critical area.”
- “The owners and we chose ViewPoint based on ease of install, first and foremost," Michael said. "They also liked their appearance, the look and feel of the consoles which Middle Atlantic can custom design to your needs.
- “Our company has been in business 20 years and we’ve used Middle Atlantic for many of those years. ViewPoint absolutely fulfilled the criteria of what the owners were looking for. They are very pleased with the way things are working at the casino.
- “We normally choose Middle Atlantic enclosures as well, mainly because they’re also easy to install and the company has exceptional customer service, which is a big deal for us. Middle Atlantic is a company that’s easy to do business with. Plus their stuff looks solid, they’re a well-made product at prices that make sense.”