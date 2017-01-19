OCA Alliance to Demonstrate AES70 at ISE

The OCA Alliance, the AV industry alliance promoting awareness and adoption of Open Control Architecture—also known as OCA and standardized as AES70—will demonstrate new examples of how this technology is evolving at ISE 2017.



Arie van den Broek, CEO, Archwave Technologies (L) and Ethan Wetzell, platform strategist, Bosch Communications. Photo credit: audioxpress.com - J. Martins

At booth 7-V250, the OCA Alliance will showcase multiple examples of OCA (AES70) in action, including hardware and software reference designs, new web-based GUI interfaces for OCA (AES70) solutions, a demonstration of the synergy of AES67 and AES70 in creating complete media networking solutions, and integration examples of selected products implementing OCA (AES70), available on the market today.

“The OCA Alliance has been looking forward to exhibiting at ISE this year, as the OCA (AES70) ecosystem is evolving in several very interesting ways,” said Ethan Wetzell, platform strategist for Bosch Communications Systems. “It is our objective to showcase the relevance that OCA (AES70) has for everybody, from developmental, technical, and practical perspectives.

“The alliance believes that it is important to demonstrate the new tools for developers that have recently become available, highlight how OCA (AES70) interoperates with other standards in providing new networking possibilities, and demonstrate concrete examples of enabled products that are already available. Whether you are an academic, engineer, a consultant, or an end user, the OCA Alliance booth at ISE has something of interest.”