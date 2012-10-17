Advanced Designs GE’s Grid IQ Global Innovation Center

GE last week opened its new $40-million, 200,000 square foot Markham, Ontario Grid IQ Global Innovation Center dedicated to promoting its next-generation energy management grid.





To help bring the center to life in the most engaging, customer-friendly way possible, GE turned to Advanced to envision, design and install an integrated AV and IT solution that encompasses 55 rooms including a Customer Experience Center that features a jaw-dropping 58-foot Prysm LPD video wall.

According to Mark Mulford, president and CEO at Advanced, “This expansive AV and IT installation encapsulates GE’s mantra of Imagination At Work and provides an immersive media experience that is vital to convey the forward-thinking technologies GE is developing to improve the efficiency, reliability and security of world’s electrical grids. As Canada’s premier AV and IT integration company, we are proud to be recognized by GE for our industry-leading solutions and to help GE deliver an unmatched visitor experience.”

The Customer Experience Center brings GE’s Grid IQ technologies to life in a visual and easy-to-understand way, the company says. Advanced utilized the Prysm video wall and several wall-mounted touchscreen displays to allow customers to explore GE’s energy technologies firsthand and enable them to discover solutions to improve and enhance their energy grids. In fact, it is the world’s largest curved Prysm video wall, measuring 58 feet wide by 7 feet tall and comprising 175 individual tiles with the thinnest seams currently possible.

Incorporating today’s greenest large-format display technologies, the video wall consumes just one-tenth the power of traditional digital displays, Advanced says. Video processing is provided by the latest Extron Quantum Elite processor. To complete the media experience, a professional grade multi-zone audio system was installed. The entire customer experience centre featured Crestron automation and can be controlled through an iPad.

“GE wanted to create a one-of-a-kind experience for their customers,” said Mulford, “and we proved that Advanced, more than any other integration company, has the knowledge, experience and vision to deliver compelling and effective AV solutions. We worked directly with GE and Prysm on the concept, design, and implementation of the system and utilized the newest cutting-edge AV and presentation technologies. This created one of the world’s most immersive digital environments. To put it simply, there is no other system like this on Earth.”

The AV installation encompasses 54 additional rooms including executive offices, boardrooms, training rooms, meeting rooms and many more. One training room, which can be divided into two separate rooms with a dividable wall, is equipped with a SMART 70-inch LCD interactive display and an enterprise-grade Polycom video conferencing system, allowing simple and effective global conferencing and training sessions. The room also features several large interactive touch screens, a projector and a fully integrated audio system.

The facility’s executive boardroom is equipped with a Crestron system that controls an NEC projector mounted on an automated projector lift, an audio conferencing system, table-mounted microphones at each seat and ceiling-mounted microphones that provide an unobtrusive solution for presenters.

Even the manufacturing floor got an AV upgrade with more than a dozen 46-inch LCD monitors gracing its walls to display production stats and other internal GE messaging.

The collaboration room allows individuals to work together in real-time with internal or external staff worldwide. Advanced installed a SMART interactive whiteboard, in-ceiling speakers, microphones, a video conferencing system and a projector to accommodate every type of meeting and interaction. All of the room’s AV functions can be managed through the Crestron control system on a wireless Crestron touchscreen device.