Primacoustic Launches London 16

Vancouver, BC--Primacoustic has revealed its London 16 room kit, an all in one 'studio in a box' that can turn any room into a functional work space.
- Designed for larger rooms, the London 16 is assembled from 38 high-performance Broadway panels. These provide even absorption throughout the audio range to ensure mixes translate better from room to room or when listening in the car. Broadway panels are also class-1 fire rated for safe use in residential and commercial buildings.
- According to Primacoustic product specialist Jay Porter: "The London 16 was developed with professional control rooms, studios and post production facilities in mind, but will work in practically any room where the acoustics need to be brought under control."
- The London 16 comes complete with twelve 12-inch by 48-inch by 2-inch Control Columns to control primary reflections and six 12-inch by 48-inch by 2-inch Broadband Absorbers for low frequency bass control, plus twenty-four 12-inch by 12-inch by 1-inch Scatter Blocks that work double duty by introducing soft diffusion while also reducing flutter echo. Each kit includes Surface Impalers, screws, and wall anchors for easy installation.